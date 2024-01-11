Parthenon LLC Sells 722 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Parthenon LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

NYSE USB traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $42.26. 2,714,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,603,399. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

