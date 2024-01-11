Parthenon LLC Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parthenon LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.8% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $72.38. 1,422,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

