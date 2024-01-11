Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Gap Up to $98.42

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $98.42, but opened at $100.72. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $102.47, with a volume of 25,820 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.61.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,490 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.