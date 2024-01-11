Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 1,774 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,013,000 after buying an additional 653,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,469,000 after buying an additional 107,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.77. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

