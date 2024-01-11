Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PTEN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.24. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,789.1% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 174,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 168,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 67.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 615,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 247,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

