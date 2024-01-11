Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $366.93 million and $3.29 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 367,057,347 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

