PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBF shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 473.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBF opened at $40.95 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

