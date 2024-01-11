PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Sets New 52-Week High at $151.58

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.58 and last traded at $150.45, with a volume of 3109313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Benchmark lifted their price target on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

PDD Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $196.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.15.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PDD by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PDD during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in PDD in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Read More

