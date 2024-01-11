PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $12.42 on Thursday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $729.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFLT

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.