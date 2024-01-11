Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $94.47 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

