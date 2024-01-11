Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.11. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $138.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.