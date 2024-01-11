Piper Sandler Lowers ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ChampionX

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after acquiring an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after acquiring an additional 988,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,357,000 after acquiring an additional 426,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 20.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.