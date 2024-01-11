PJT Partners Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a report released on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PJT. UBS Group increased their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

PJT Partners Price Performance

NYSE PJT opened at $93.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.71. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $104.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.19.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 1,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 67.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

