PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.16

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

PJX Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$24.01 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

PJX Resources Company Profile

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

