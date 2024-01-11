Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Plains GP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Plains GP has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Plains GP to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.7%.

Plains GP Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 6.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 7.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

