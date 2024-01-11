Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down to $4.04

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $3.90. Plug Power shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 8,705,723 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

