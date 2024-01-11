Poplar Forest Capital LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,181,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after buying an additional 649,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after buying an additional 448,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after buying an additional 350,201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $81.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

