Poplar Forest Capital LLC Invests $18.24 Million in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,235,000. Sensata Technologies makes up about 2.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Sensata Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after buying an additional 249,277 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ST stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.