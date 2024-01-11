Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE C opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.