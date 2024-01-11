Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,325,000 after acquiring an additional 52,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SAP by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,924,000 after acquiring an additional 297,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP Trading Up 2.4 %

SAP opened at $155.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.90. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $160.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAP. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

