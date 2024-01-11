Portside Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $1,581,658.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,784,561.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $1,581,658.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,784,561.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $260,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,412.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,205 shares of company stock worth $10,721,302. 42.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The company had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.