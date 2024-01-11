Portside Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $437.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $422.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $438.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

