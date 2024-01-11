Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM opened at $459.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $480.87 and a 200-day moving average of $478.71.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

