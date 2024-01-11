Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AEP opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $97.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

