Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $311.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $313.35. The stock has a market cap of $102.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.56.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

