Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Entergy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $104.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

