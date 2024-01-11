Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 299,788 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Shopify by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 690,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.30. The company has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.09 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.