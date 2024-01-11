Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $642,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ASML by 26,831.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 150,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,718,000 after purchasing an additional 149,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $717.79 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $283.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $702.48 and a 200 day moving average of $668.59.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

