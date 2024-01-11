Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $746,000 Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,597,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of FMC by 12.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,535,000 after purchasing an additional 330,228 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.59.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

