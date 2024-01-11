Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $884,000 Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,920 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,035,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $745,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,978 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 34,586,641 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $585,552,000 after purchasing an additional 585,293 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,009,633 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $354,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,963 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $17.34 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 578.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

