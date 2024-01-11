Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $971,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Brookfield by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Brookfield by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Brookfield by 39.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $3,015,588.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,442,523.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $39.73 on Thursday. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,324.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is -900.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

