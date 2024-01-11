Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,985 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.37. 4,909,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,346,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

