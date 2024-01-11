Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases 361 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,031,000 after buying an additional 1,192,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,992,000 after buying an additional 117,095 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,876,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,453,000 after buying an additional 446,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.6 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

