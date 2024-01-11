Portside Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,405 shares of company stock worth $16,176,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $423.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $424.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

