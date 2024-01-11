Portside Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after buying an additional 130,880 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,396,000 after buying an additional 896,472 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 386,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,811,000 after buying an additional 359,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $159.21 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.53 and a 52-week high of $164.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.39.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

