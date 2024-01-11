Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 301 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $53.28 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

