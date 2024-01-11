Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 55 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Portside Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after buying an additional 359,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,389,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,610,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,992 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $357.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.99 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WST shares. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

