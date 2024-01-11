PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Increased to $172.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group from $165.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PPG. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.19.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,066. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.75. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1,010.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

