Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $69.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.