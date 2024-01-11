Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 1,661 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Xylem by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Xylem by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 95,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE XYL opened at $112.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.61.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

