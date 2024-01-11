Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $433.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $443.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.