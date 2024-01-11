Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGIFree Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $433.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $443.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

