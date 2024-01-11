Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $179,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 684.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

American Tower Trading Down 1.4 %

AMT stock opened at $208.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.88 and its 200 day moving average is $187.92. The company has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a PE ratio of 136.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

