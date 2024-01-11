Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 60.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

