ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Shares Down 4.3%

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58. Approximately 64,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 194,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

PRA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ProAssurance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.95 million, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $275.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ProAssurance by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,890,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,815,000 after buying an additional 38,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ProAssurance by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,140,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,806,000 after buying an additional 74,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ProAssurance by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,349,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ProAssurance by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,395,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,266,000 after buying an additional 266,578 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

