Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $4.70

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.95. Procaps Group shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 11,435 shares.

Procaps Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $529.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

Get Procaps Group alerts:

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Procaps Group had a return on equity of 283.06% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $118.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.40 million. Research analysts predict that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Procaps Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Procaps Group during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procaps Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Procaps Group during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procaps Group during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Procaps Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.