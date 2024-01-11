Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $4.70

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.95. Procaps Group shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 11,435 shares.
Procaps Group Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $529.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Procaps Group had a return on equity of 283.06% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $118.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.40 million. Research analysts predict that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Procaps Group Company Profile
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Procaps Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 7 best bank stocks to invest in ahead of rising interest rates
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How to trade options if you believe a big price move is coming
Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.