Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 20.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 324,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,782,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 40,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 537,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,271,000 after buying an additional 109,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.17. 257,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,001. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

