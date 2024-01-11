PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.50. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 293 shares trading hands.

PropertyGuru Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $564.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

