Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Down to $26.20

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.20, but opened at $25.52. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 49,945 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PTGX. Capital One Financial began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,228,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,850,000 after purchasing an additional 80,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 90,555 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,818,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after acquiring an additional 843,359 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

See Also

