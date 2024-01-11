PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $113.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $87.00.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on PHM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.35.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PHM
PulteGroup Trading Up 1.8 %
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.
PulteGroup Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in PulteGroup by 98.1% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PulteGroup
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.