Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Consolidated Edison, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion.

ED has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

Shares of ED stock opened at $94.32 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

